UEFA Champions League Trophy on display at Palazzo Marino in Milan, Italy, 22 April 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/MOURAD BALTI TOUATI

A total of 80 soccer clubs taking part in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League and the Europa League have spent $4.3 billion on summer transfers.

This year's figure surpassed the summer of 2018 by 55%, a UEFA report said Thursday.