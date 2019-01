A handout photograph on May 21, 2013 shows Yuichiro Miura, 80-year-old Japanese professional skier, alpinist, as he was on the way to South Col prior to departure to C5 on the route to the world's highest peak, Mount Everest (L in rear), Nepal. Miura reached to the summit of Mount Everest on May 23, 2013 to become the world's oldest person to reach the summit of Mount Everest. EPA-EFE FILE/MIURA DOLPHINS / HANDOUT

Japanese climber Yuichiro Miura, 80, and his second son Gota (L), after they have arrived from Mt. Everest at Kathmandu domestic Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 26, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Yuichiro Miura, 80-year-old Japanese professional skier and alpinist, speaks after a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, May 23, 2013. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

An 86-year-old Japanese mountaineer has aborted his ascent of Argentina’s Mt Aconcagua due to medical reasons, his family confirmed to EFE on Monday.

On Jan. 18 Yuichiro Miura started his climb up South America’s highest peak (7,000 meters), later reaching a camp located at about 6,000 meters.