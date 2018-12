Mohammed Belaili (L) of ES Tunis in action against Michael Perez (R) of CD Guadalajara during the FIFA Club World Cup 2018 fifth place soccer match between ES Tunis and CD Guadalajara in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Fans of ES Tunis cheer for their team during the FIFA Club World Cup 2018 fifth place soccer match between ES Tunis and CD Guadalajara in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Players of CD Guadalajara celebrate during the FIFA Club World Cup 2018 fifth place soccer match between ES Tunis and CD Guadalajara in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Players of ES Tunis celebrate after the FIFA Club World Cup 2018 fifth place soccer match between ES Tunis and CD Guadalajara in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Tunisia's 9-man Esperance de Tunis made a 6-5 victory over Mexico's CD Guadalajara on penalties Tuesday, finishing fifth at the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup held in the United Arab Emirates.

Both teams played their fifth-placed match after World Cup debutant Guadalajara, winner of the 2018 CONCACAF Champions League, fell 3-2 to Japan's Kashima in the second round on Saturday, while Esperance de Tunis suffered a 3-0 defeat against host Al-Ain of the UAE on the same day.