Paris Saint Germain's Neymar celebrates at the end of the UEFA Champions League semi final match between Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain held at Luz Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, 18 August 2020. EFE/EPA/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Robert Lewandowski (C) of Bayern Munich celebrates after scoring the 3-0 lead during the UEFA Champions League semi final soccer match between Olympique Lyon and Bayern Munich in Lisbon, Portugal, 19 August 2020. EFE/EPA/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Bayern Munich is banking on its well-oiled attacking system to clinch the their fifth Uefa Champions League trophy on Sunday but they are to face off with a Paris Saint-German that, although represented by stars like Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, are discovering a collectivity beyond being a loose group of individual talents.