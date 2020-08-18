Joshua Kimmich (C) of Bayern Munich scores the 5-2 lead during the UEFA Champions League quarter final match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich in Lisbon, Portugal, 14 August 2020. EFE/EPA/Manu Fernandez

An intractable Bayern Munich side is set to take on Olympique Lyonnais in the semi-finals of the Uefa Champions League fresh after brushing Barcelona aside in a humiliating 2-8 romp.