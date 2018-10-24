Referee Rudy Buquet gives yellow card to Ajax player Noussair Mazraoui during the UEFA Champions League group E soccer match between Ajax Amsterdam and Benfica Lisbon in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 23 October 2018. EPA-EFE/STANLEY GONTHA

Ajax Amsterdam player Dusan Tadic (rear) in action against Benfica Lisbon player Salvio during the UEFA Champions League group E soccer match between Ajax Amsterdam and Benfica Lisbon in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 23 October 2018. EPA-EFE/OLAF KRAAK

A goal scored by Moroccan Noussair Mazroui in the 92nd minute gave Ajax the victory over Benfica on Tuesday, thanks to the only error committed by Argentine defender German Conti throughout the game. This places the Dutch as co-leaders of the Group E with Bayern Munich, both with seven points.

The game was lively, more balanced than expected, thanks to the good skills the Portuguese showed, and with chances to score for both. However, the fortune goddess winked at Ajax when some in the audience were already heading to the stadium's exit.