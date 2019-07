Brazil player Gabriel Jesus (l.) vies for the ball with Peru's Paolo Guerrero as a more practical Brazil squad takes advantage of its opportunities on offense while efficiently shielding its goal on defense to win the Copa America with a 3-1 victory over Peru. EFE-EPA/Yuri Edmundo

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and the Brazil soccer players celebrate the team's winning the Copa America with a 3-1 victory over Peru on July 7, 2019, at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. EFE-EPA/Fernando Maia

A more practical Brazil squad, which took advantage of its opportunities on offense while efficiently shielding its goal on defense, had the right combo to win the Copa America with a 3-1 victory over Peru, which after reaching its first final in 44 years was the victim of individual errors.

With good players but without stars, Brazil got to where it wanted to go - to feel like a champ again and awaken once more the excitement of fans who were a little tired of disappointments.