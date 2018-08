A runner participates in the Vertical Run competition at the China World Summit Wing in Beijing, China, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Roman Pilipey

Athletes receive medical attention after completing the Vertical Run competition at the China World Summit Wing in Beijing, China, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Roman Pilipey

A participant crosses the finish line during the Vertical Run competition at the China World Summit Wing in Beijing, China, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Roman Pilipey

Australian athletes Mark Bourne (R) and Suzy Walsham celebrate after their victories in the Vertical Run competition at the China World Summit Wing in Beijing, China, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Roman Pilipey

A race to the top of an 82-story skyscraper in Beijing

Once a year, the highest skyscraper in Beijing hosts the Vertical Run, a race in which hundreds of daring athletes compete to reach the top of the building as quickly as possible, using the more than 2,000-step staircase.

More than 700 people, largely amateur runners, competed Saturday in the 6th edition of the race to reach the top of China World Summit Wing, a 330-meter-high (1,083 ft.) building with 82 floors and 2,041 steps.