Real Madrid players (L-R) Marcelo, Luka Modric, and Cristiano Ronaldo attend their team's training session at Valdebebas sports facilities in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Real Madrid train in the rain ahead of Champions League quarter-final return leg against Juventus

Zinedine Zidane watched over a Real Madrid training sessions at the Valdebebas facilities in the Spanish capital Tuesday as the La Liga giant prepared for its return leg UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie against Juventus.

Real Madrid heads into that game Wednesday with a three-goal lead on aggregate after a sublime away performance that included an overhead kick from Cristiano Ronaldo that was watched and re-watched the world over.