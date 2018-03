View of a giant mural depicting Argentina's Lionel Messi on the side of a structure near Moscow's Pushkin Square, in Moscow, Russia, March 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Virginia Hebrero

Visitors and Moscow residents may have been surprised Friday to see Argentina's Lionel Messi smiling down on them from a giant mural on the side of a building as part of the promotion for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The mural was painted on the side of a structure near Moscow's Pushkin Square.