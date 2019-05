Abel Ruiz, Spain national team center-forward, celebrates after scoring against France in their Group 6 soccer match at the U19 European Championship Elite round at Guillermo Amor stadium in Benidorm, Spain, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MORELL

Forward Abel Ruiz played for 21 minutes in Barcelona’s 2-0 win in their last home La Liga match against Getafe, the seventh youth team player to make his debut under coach Ernesto Valverde this season.

Having opened the door for Marc Cucurella and Oriol Busquets to make their first-team debut last season, Valverde paved the way for seven youth academy players to follow in their footsteps.