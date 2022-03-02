Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich watches the game from the stands against Sunderland during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, 19 December 2015. EFE/EPA/FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich confirmed Wednesday that is looking to sell Chelsea F.C. amid fears he could be targeted by British sanctions leveled following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I would like to address the speculation in media over the past few days in relation to my ownership of Chelsea FC. As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the Club's best interest at heart. In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club," he said in a statement.