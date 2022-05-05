Roman Abramovich denied Thursday that he is demanding repayment of the roughly 1.6 billion pounds ($2 billion) in loans he has made to Chelsea Football Club over the last 19 years, as claimed in media accounts that accuse the Russian billionaire of creating obstacles to the sale of the Premier League team.

Sanctioned by the British government over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale at the beginning of March and the New York bank handling the transaction, Raine Group, said last week that a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly had been chosen as the preferred bidder.