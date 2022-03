Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich watches the game from the stands against Sunderland during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, 19 December 2015. EFE/EPA/FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The logo of English Premier League side Chelsea FC on display outside Chelsea's ground at Stamford Bridge in west London, Britain, 28 February 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

A sign on display outside the ground of English Premier League side Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge in west London, Britain, 28 February 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

The logo of English Premier League side Chelsea FC on display outside Chelsea's ground at Stamford Bridge in west London, Britain, 28 February 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is looking to sell Chelsea F.C. amid fears he could be targeted by British sanctions leveled at a number of oligarchs and Moscow institutions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a Swiss businessman has said.

Hansjörg Wyss, 86, who sits on a fortune of over $5 billion, said he was approached to buy the Premier League club.