Milan's Franck Kessie in action during the Italy Cup quarter-final soccer match AC Milan vs Inter FC at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/ROBERTO BREGANI

Milan's goalkeeper Antonio Donnarumma (L) and Inter's Andrea Ranocchia in action during the Italy Cup quarter-final soccer match AC Milan vs Inter FC at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Milan's Patrick Cutrone jubilates after scoring the goal during the Italy Cup quarter-final soccer match AC Milan vs Inter FC at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/ROBERTO BREGANI

Inter's Eder (L) and his teammate Mauro Icardi react during the Italy Cup quarter-final soccer match AC Milan vs Inter FC at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Milan's Leonardo Bonucci reacts during the Italy Cup quarter-final soccer match AC Milan vs Inter FC at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Milan's players celebrate the victory at the end of the Italy Cup quarter-final soccer match AC Milan vs Inter FC at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/ROBERTO BREGANI

Patrick Cutrone's overtime goal gave AC Milan a 1-0 victory here Wednesday over Inter Milan in the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia.

It was the ninth goal of the season for the 19-year-old Cutrone, the club's leading scorer, while Suso Fernandez Saez picked up his eight assist of the campaign.