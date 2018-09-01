AS Roma's Federico Fazio (2-R) scores a goal against AC Milan during a Serie A match on Friday, Aug. 31, in Milan, Italy. EFE-EPA/ROBERTO BREGANI

AC Milan's Franck Kessie (R) challenges AS Roma's Federico Fazio during a Serie A match on Friday, Aug. 31, in Milan, Italy. EFE-EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

Patrick Cutrone scores the winning goal for AC Milan against AS Roma during a Serie A match on Friday, Aug. 31, in Milan, Italy. EFE-EPA/ROBERTO BREGANI

AC Milan defeated AS Roma 2-1 here Friday thanks to a stoppage-time goal by Patrick Cutrone in the opening match of third-round action in Serie A.

It was the first victory of the season for the Rossoneri.