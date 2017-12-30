Fiorentina's Giovanni Simeone scores a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match ACF Fiorentina vs AC Milan at Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, on Dec. 30,2017. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO DEGL INNOCENTI

Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu (L) celebrates with his teammate Patrick Cutrone (R) after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match Fiorentina vs AC Milan at Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, on Dec. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO DEGL INNOCENTI

Milan players greet their supporters at the end of the Italian Serie A soccer match ACF Fiorentina vs AC Milan at Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, on Dec. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO DEGL INNOCENTI

AC Milan on Saturday gained a point after a 1-1 away draw against Fiorentina in the Serie A 19th round.

After a scoreless first half, Giovanni Simeone netted the opening goal in the 71st minute.