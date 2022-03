Inter's Edin Dzeko in action against AC Milan defender Alessandro Florenzi during the Coppa Italia semifinal first leg at the San Siro in Milan, Italy, on 1 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ROBERTO BREGANI

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao (L) battles Inter defender Milan Skriniar during the Coopa Italia semifinal first leg at the San Siro in Milan, Italy, on 1 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ROBERTO BREGANI

Inter mildfielder Ivan Perisic (L) in action against AC Milan forward Messias Junior during the Coppa Italia semifinal first leg at the San Siro in Milan, Italy, on 1 March 2022. EFE/EPA/ROBERTO BREGANI

Inter held off AC Milan 0-0 Tuesday in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal, a match that had nothing of the quality or excitement of last month's Serie A showdown between the cross-town rivals.

The Rossoneri dominated the first half, but Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic turned aside an effort from Alexis Saelemakers in the 9th minute and Theo Hernandez missed the target on a fine chance two minutes later.