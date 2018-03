AC Milan's players celebrates after winning the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg soccer match SS Lazio vs AC Milan at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, Feb. 28, 2018 . EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (L) and Milan's Franck Kessie in action during the Coppa Italia second leg semifinal soccer match between SS Lazio and AC Milan at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, Feb. 28, 2018 . EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Milan's Giacomo Bonaventura (top) and Lazio's Marco Parolo in action during the Coppa Italia second leg semifinal soccer match between SS Lazio and AC Milan at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, Feb. 28, 2018 . EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Lazio's Martin Caceres (L) and Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu in action during the Coppa Italia second leg semifinal soccer match between SS Lazio and AC Milan at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, Feb. 28, 2018 . EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

AC Milan's players celebrate after winning the Coppa Italia second leg semifinal soccer match against SS Lazio at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, Feb. 28, 2018 . EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

AC Milan's players celebrate after winning the Coppa Italia second leg semifinal soccer match against SS Lazio at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, Feb. 28, 2018 . EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

AC Milan outgunned Lazio in a penalty shootout here Wednesday to prevail over Lazio and win a berth in the Coppa Italia final against three-time defending champions Juventus.

With neither side able to score in the space of 210 minutes in the two legs of the semifinal, it was perhaps not surprising that the shootout extended to 14 rounds.