AC Milan notched its third consecutive win in Italian soccer action, downing Lazio in a hard-fought 2-1 match.
The result cut short Lazio's high-flying six-game streak without a loss.
Milan's Luca Antonelli (L) in action with Lazio's Felipe Caicedo at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, on Jan. 28, 2018. EFE/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI
Milan's Giacomo Bonaventura celebrates scoring during his team's win over SS Lazio at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, on Jan. 28, 2018. EFE/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI
Milan's players celebrate their win over SS Lazio at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, on Jan. 28, 2018. EFE/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI
