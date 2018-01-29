Milan's Luca Antonelli (L) in action with Lazio's Felipe Caicedo at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, on Jan. 28, 2018. EFE/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

Milan's Giacomo Bonaventura celebrates scoring during his team's win over SS Lazio at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, on Jan. 28, 2018. EFE/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI