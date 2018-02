A Puma logo is seen next to a logo of the Italian Serie A football club AC MILAN during the annual earnings press conference in Herzogenaurach, Germany, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH

Italian top-tier team AC Milan on Monday announced a new sponsorship deal with sports brand Puma, which is slated to come into effect for the new season and is to mark an end to the club's 20-year relationship with Adidas.

A statement on the club's official website said the long-term deal would be effective as of July 1, just in time for the 2018/19 pre-season friendlies and the summer transfer window.