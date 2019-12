Manchester United's Victor Lindelof (L) in action with Everton's Richarlison (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton held at the Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, 15 December 2019. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Manchester United's Scott McTominay (L) in action with Everton's Bernard (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton held at the Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, 15 December 2019. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood (R) scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Everton held at the Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, 15 December 2019. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Academy player Mason Greenwood on Sunday rescued a point for Manchester United with a goal that clawed back a draw with Everton.

The 18-year-old has now scored in back-to-back fixtures having secured himself a brace in the Europa League against AK Alkmaar earlier in the week. EFE-EPA