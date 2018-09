Handout booking image released by the Story County Sheriff's Department showing Collin Daniel Richards who has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in the death of Celia Barquin Arozamena in Ames, Iowa, USA, Sept. 18, 2018. EPA/STORY COUNTY SHERIFF / HANDOUT

The acclaimed Spanish golfer Celia Barquín Arozamena, defending amateur European champion, who was found murdered at a golf course in Iowa and whose alleged killer has been arrested and charged by police, was mourned by the university she was attending in a statement released Tuesday.

Barquín's body was discovered on the Coldwater Links Golf Course in Ames, Iowa, on Monday morning after golfers found her abandoned golf bag in the middle of a fairway.