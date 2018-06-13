The Hermitage cat Achilles poses for the press corps after predicting Russia as the winner of the opening game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup between Russia and Saudi Arabia at the House of Journalists in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 13, 2018. EFE-EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

"Achilles," the feline resident mouse-catcher at St. Petersburg's Hermitage museum on Wednesday was promoted to Soccer-oracle-in-chief stardom after predicting Russia's victory versus Saudi Arabia's national team on the opening World Cup match that kicks-off Thursday at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium.

Facing a wall of photographers filling the 2018 World Cup Press center in the old Imperial Tsarist capital, the blue-eyed furry white kitty took his time before choosing one of the two cat-bowls placed in front of him.