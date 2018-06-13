"Achilles," the feline resident mouse-catcher at St. Petersburg's Hermitage museum on Wednesday was promoted to Soccer-oracle-in-chief stardom after predicting Russia's victory versus Saudi Arabia's national team on the opening World Cup match that kicks-off Thursday at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium.
Facing a wall of photographers filling the 2018 World Cup Press center in the old Imperial Tsarist capital, the blue-eyed furry white kitty took his time before choosing one of the two cat-bowls placed in front of him.