Photograph showing Puerto Rican fighter Angel "Tito" Acosta posing with his flag after the weighing session in San Juan, Puerto Rico, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

Photograph showing Puerto Rican fighter Angel "Tito" Acosta (l) and Nicaragua's Carlos Buitrago (r) posing after the weighing session in San Juan, Puerto Rico, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

Photograph showing Puerto Rican fighter Angel "Tito" Acosta (l) and Nicaragua's Carlos Buitrago (r) posing after the weighing session in San Juan, Puerto Rico, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

Puerto Rico's Angel Acosta and Nicaragua's Carlos Buitrago completed the weigh-in here Friday ahead of their World Boxing Organization bout this weekend in San Juan.

Saturday's 12-round fight at San Juan's Coliseo will be Acosta's first defense of the WBO Light Flyweight title.