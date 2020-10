Acquatic center for Tokyo Olympics inaugurated

Interior view of the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, the venue of the Olympic artistic swimming, diving and swimming and Paralympic swimming events, during its unveiling ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, 24 October 2020. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Athletes pose with Olympic mascots during the grand opening ceremony of the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, the venue of the Olympic artistic swimming, diving and swimming and Paralympic swimming events, in Tokyo, Japan, 24 October 2020. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee (L), returned from a long battle with leukemia, talks with another swimmer as she prepares for a demonstration during the grand opening ceremony of the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, the venue of the Olympic artistic swimming, diving and swimming and Paralympic swimming events, in Tokyo, Japan, 24 October 2020. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese artistic swimmers perform during the grand opening ceremony of the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, the venue of the Olympic artistic swimming, diving and swimming and Paralympic swimming events, in Tokyo, Japan, 24 October 2020. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA