Argentine national soccer team player Javier Mascherano during a training session in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Argentine national soccer team captain Lionel Messi during a training session in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Argentine national soccer team players Lionel Messi (R) and Sergio Aguero (L) during a training session in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Argentine national soccer team players during a training session in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Marcos Acuña and Nahuel Guzman arrived here Wednesday for training with their fellow World Cup-bound Argentine national-squad teammates.

Guzman, a goalkeeper for Mexican-league club Tigres UANL, was initially left off head coach Jorge Sampaoli's final 23-man roster.