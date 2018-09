Wil Trapp (L) of the United States disputes a ball with Angel Zaldivar (R) of Mexico on Sep. 11, 2018, during a friendly game between the United States and Mexico at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, USA. EFE / Rick Musacchio

United States goalie Zack Steffen (L) celebrates his victory with teammate DeAndre Yedlin on Sep. 11, 2018, during a friendly game between the United States and Mexico at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, USA. EFE / Rick Musacchio