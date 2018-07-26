Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe (L) in action against Atletico de Madrid's Thomas Partey (R) during the International Champions Cup match between Arsenal FC and Atletico de Madrid at the National Stadium in Singapore, July 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Atletico de Madrid's Angel Correa (C-L) hugs his teammates after scoring the first goal during the International Champions Cup match between Arsenal FC and Atletico de Madrid at the National Stadium in Singapore, July 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Antonio Adan (L) scores the winning penalty against Arsenal's goalkeeper Petr Cech (R) during the International Champions Cup match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at the National Stadium in Singapore, July 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Atletico Madrid's new Spanish goalkeeper, Antonio Adan, on Thursday led the La Liga side in its 3-1 victory over Arsenal in a penalty shootout, stopping three shots from the 12-yard spot and scoring one in the International Champions Cup, a friendly pre-season tournament.

Atletico Madrid was more solid on defense and threatened the Gunners' goal thanks to striker Luciano Vietto of Argentina and Vietto's compatriot forward Angel Correa, as well as Los Rojiblancos' new midfielder - Rodrigo Hernandez of Spain - who along with Adan made his debut with the Spanish club.