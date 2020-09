Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis (R) and Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo (L) gofor the opening tipoff during the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff game six between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 27 September 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Miami Heat guard Andre Iguodala (L) and Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker (R) in action during the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff game six between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 27 September 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Miami Heat team lift the NBA Eastern Conference Champkionship trophy after the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff game six between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 27 September 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo (C) holds the Eastern Conference Championship trophy as he celebrates with teammates after the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff game six between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 27 September 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

A great offensive showing by center Bam Adebayo was instrumental to the Miami Heat's 125-113 win against the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday, propelling them into the NBA finals.

Heat sealed the best-of-seven semifinal series 4-2 with the victory, booking them the finals spot against the Los Angeles Lakers, who were crowned Western Conference champions after a 4-1 series win over the Denver Nuggets. EFE-EPA