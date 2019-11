Photo provided on Nov. 6, 2019, by UEFA showing the official match ball for the Euro 2020 soccer competition, dubbed "Uniforia" for the "unity and the euphoria that top-level national-team competition can bring," UEFA said. EFE-EPA/ UEFA / Editorial Use Only/ No Sales/ No File

Adidas on Wednesday revealed the official ball of the Euro 2020 soccer tourney, dubbed "Uniforia" for the "unity and the euphoria that top-level national-team competition can bring," UEFA said.

"The Uniforia ball is designed to celebrate the inclusiveness that next year's tournament will inspire throughout the continent," said the European soccer organization.