Adidas on Saturday revealed the official match ball for the 2018-2019 UEFA Champions League final, which is scheduled to be held at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.

The colors and the design of the new 'Madrid Finale 19' ball, which apparently taken inspiration from Spain's red and yellow national flag, also incorporates an artistic interpretation of Atletico Madrid's new stadium, the Wanda Metropolitano, where the final is scheduled for June 1.