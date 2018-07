Rayo Vallecano provided this photo of Peruvian midfielder Luis Advincula practicing with the team on Monday, July 30, in Madrid. EFE-EPA/Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano resumed training here Monday after a brief break and the club was joined by its latest acquisition, Peruvian midfielder Luis Advincula, who arrived on loan from Mexico's Tigres.

The session also marked the return to the club of defender Tito, who left Rayo two years ago for Granada.