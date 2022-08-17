Kimia Yousofi of Afghanistan looks at the results screen after her run in the women's 100m heats during the athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 30 July 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Afghanistan's Tokyo Olympics flag bearer and sprinter Kimia Yousofi, along with another 30 people with ties to the Olympic movement, have been safely relocated to Australia, officials reported on Wednesday.

Five families have arrived in Australia in recent weeks as part of a year-long Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) project to welcome athletes and their families that "faced significant risk had they remained in Afghanistan as a consequence of their support for the participation of women in sport and education," the AOC said in a statement.