The President of the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF), Keramuddin Karim, during a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 22, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/S. SABAWOON

The president of the Afghan soccer federation and four other board members have been banned from leaving the country amid an investigation into their alleged involvement in sexual abuse against several players of the women's national team, an official told EFE on Friday.

The Attorney General had already temporarily suspended Keramuddin Karim and other soccer federation board members on Dec. 9, to prevent any meddling in the investigation.