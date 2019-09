Afghanistan cricket players during a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, Bangladesh Sep.23, 2019. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Afghanistan cricket captain Rashid Khan during a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, Bangladesh Sep.23, 2019. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

By Azad Majumder

Dhaka, Sep 24 (efe-epa) - The hamstring injury that Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan suffered during a cricket match against Bangladesh last week could have easily ended the tournament for him.