Keramuddin Karim, the President of Afghanistan Football Federation talks with audience during a joint press conference with Michel Platini (not in picture), the president of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 22, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/S. SABAWOON

Afghan authorities on Sunday ordered the arrest of the former head of the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) over allegations of sexual abuse against female players, a day after FIFA handed him a lifetime ban from the sport.

Keramuddin Karim has been under investigation for months after allegations of sexual abuse against members of the women's national team emerged.