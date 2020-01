Afghan snowboard federation members and school boys posing for a group photo as they attend a practice session in Qargha lake Kabul, Afghanistan, 18 January 2020 (issued 24 January 2020). EFE/EPA/JAWAD JALALI

Afghans fly with snowboards to keep away from war, drugs

To fight the impact of decades of violence and drug addiction, young Afghans have taken on a new sport, snowboarding, which is picking up steam on snowy mountains of the country.

To popularize the new-found sport, a group of young men has set up the country’s first snowboarding federation who travel to different parts of the war-battered country to conduct snowboarding sessions. EFE-EPA