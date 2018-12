Roughly 30,000 athletes take part in the Sao Silvestre Road Race in Sao Paulo on Monday, Dec. 31. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIÃO MOREIRA

Sandrafelis Tuei of Kenya wins the women's division of the Sao Silvestre Road Race in Sao Paulo on Monday, Dec. 31. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIÃO MOREIRA

Ethiopia's Belay Bezabh crosses the finish line first to win the men's division of the Sao Silvestre Road Race in Sao Paulo on Monday, Dec. 31. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIÃO MOREIRA

Ethiopia's Belay Bezahb and Kenyan runner Sandrafelis Tuei won the men's and women's divisions here Monday in the annual Sao Silvestre Road Race, the marquee competition of Latin American athletics.

African men have won the event in Sao Paulo 21 times since the race adopted its current format in 1991, while women from Africa have taken top honors on 17 occasions.