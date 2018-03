Chelsea's Antonio Ruediger (C) in action with Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC held at Etihad stadium, Manchester, England, on March 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Manchester City striker Sergio 'Kun' Aguero on Sunday announced that he will stay off the pitch for two weeks due to a knee injury.

"During yesterday's training I had a discomfort on my left knee. The club's doctors told me I'll be back with the team in approximately two weeks. Now it's time for a full recovery!" Aguero said in a Twitter post.