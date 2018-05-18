Sergio Aguero continues to make a "good recovery" from his left knee injury and trained on Thursday along with Javier Mascherano, Manuel Lanzini, Nicolas Tagliafico and Eduardo Salvio, the other Argentine soccer players selected to date to take part with their national team in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"The five players pre-selected by (coach) Jorge Sampaoli trained for the third time in a week. The forward from Manchester City, Sergio Aguero, continues with his good recovery and today worked out on the pitch with his companions," the Argentine Soccer Association reported on its Web page.