Huddersfield Town's Terence Kongolo (L) scores an own goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Manchester City's David Silva (L) in action with Huddersfield Town's Florent Hadergjonaj (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring the 3-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Argentine star Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick on Sunday, leading Manchester City to thrash Huddersfield Town 6-1 in English Premier League action.

Even without Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, who is sidelined for the next three months due to a right knee injury, the reigning champions showed no sign of weakness.