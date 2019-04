Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at the Turf Moor in Burnley, Britain, April 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (L) celebrates after the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at the Turf Moor in Burnley, Britain, April 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at the Turf Moor stadium in Burnley, Britain, April 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

A goal by Argentina forward Sergio "Kun" Aguero at the one hour mark was all Manchester City needed to earn a 1-0 win over host Burnley to remain atop of the Premier League table.

City led by Spanish coach Pep Guardiola has been involved in a neck-and-neck fight with Liverpool for the Premier League title and they got the job done at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium, days after the Reds routed Huddersfield 5-0.