Manchester City's Sergio "Kun" Agüero reacts after a challenge by Manchester United's Ashley Young (unseen) during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom on April 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Argentine national soccer team striker Sergio "Kun" Agüero (L) attends his team's training session at City Football Academy in Manchester, United Kingdom, on March 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL/File

Manchester City's Sergio "Kun" Agüero (R) in action against Manchester United's Ashley Young during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, on April 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis/File

Argentine international Sergio "Kun" Agüero is on pace with his recovery from knee surgery and will start rehabilitation on Thursday, according to the national team's Twitter account.

"@Argentina forward @aguerosergiokun is recovering properly from the surgery and will start rehab tomorrow," Wednesday's message said.