Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Manchester United at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, Britain, Feb. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny (C, down) scores the 1-1 goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal FC held at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, Feb. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring the first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal FC held at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, Feb. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Argentine striker Sergio Aguero secured a hat-trick to give Manchester City a 3-1 home rout of Arsenal in a Premier League matchday 25 event at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Man City thus managed to bounce back from its 2-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United on Tuesday, the Citizens' fourth PL loss this season.