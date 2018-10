Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Brandon Woodruff (R) celebrates with on deck batter Lorenzo Cain (L) after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the bottom of the third inning of the National League Championship Series game one at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Milwaukee Brewers batter Jesus Aguilar hits a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the bottom of the seventh inning of the National League Championship Series game one at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Brandon Woodruff hits a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the top of the second inning of the National League Championship Series game one at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Brandon Woodruff (C) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the bottom of the third inning of the National League Championship Series game one at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Venezuelan first baseman Jesus Aguilar hit a home run in the seventh inning to take the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-5 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series at Miller Park on Friday.

With the win, the Brewers took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.