America manager Miguel Herrera gives a thumbs up to fans during the 2018 Apertura tournament quarterfinals match played on Dec. 2, 2018, at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Mendez

Argentine defender Emanuel Aguilera said he would handle penalty kicks for America in the second leg of its 2018 Apertura tournament semifinals series with the Pumas UNAM.

"(Manager) Miguel Herrera told me that I'm up in the next one. Unfortunately, Roger Martinez failed (on Thursday against the Pumas), like any other teammate could have come up short. If the opportunity arises, I'll be the one handling the penalties," the 29-year-old center-back told reporters on Saturday.