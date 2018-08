Japan's national soccer coach, Javier Aguirre, gives the thumbs up after his side scored the 2-0 during the AFC Asian Cup Group D soccer match between Japan and Jordan at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 20, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOE CASTRO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Egyptian Soccer Association (EFA) and Javier Aguirre reached an agreement on Wednesday for the Mexican coach to take the helm of the Egyptian national team for the next four years.

EFA president Hany Abo Rida told the Filgoal Web site that both parties had agreed on all the details of the contract.