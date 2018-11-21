German Formula One driver Michael Schumacher adjusts his earpiece before the first practice session at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, Sept. 21, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A previously recorded video of the legendary F1 driver Michael Schumacher answering his fans' questions was released by his family Wednesday in the lead up to the 50th birthday of the racing great.

The video, which Schumacher's family published on the official Michael Schumacher website, was recorded on Oct. 30, 2013 before Schumacher had a skiing accident on Dec. 29, 2013, which resulted in a brain injury; an injury that has caused Schumacher to be bedridden and unable to speak for the past five years.