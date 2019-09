British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team exits his car during the third practice session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix in Singapore, Sep.21, 2019. EFE-EPA/WALLACE WOON

Monaco Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the third practice session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix in Singapore, Sep.21, 2019. EFE-EPA/WALLACE WOON

Air pollution in Singapore, caused by the forest fires in Indonesia, on Sunday reached hazardous levels ahead of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix.

In recent days, the organizers of the Singapore GP have said the pollution levels would not result in a change in the race program, although they have taken measures such as displaying the Pollutant Standard Index on screens and making masks available to the elderly, children, pregnant women and others in need.